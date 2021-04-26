28 Aprile 2021
Oscar 2021 – Tutti i vincitori

Post author Alessio Nicolosi
Nonostante la situazione di emergenza legata al Covid, anche quest’anno si è tenuta l’attesissima consegna dei Premi Oscar. Un’edizione storica poiché, a causa delle restrizioni, non si è tenuta solo presso il celebre Dolby Theatre ma anche all’Union Station di Los Angeles. Sicuramente un grande segnale di speranza che l’Academy ha voluto dare ad un settore che, come tanti altri, ha accusato fortemente la crisi legata al Covid19. Ma veniamo ai premi e ai protagonisti della serata. A portarsi a casa la statuetta più prestigiosa è stato il film Nomadland che vede premiata anche la stessa regista Chloé Zhao. Tra gli attori a trionfare sono l’attrice Frances McDormand, protagonista di Nomadland, e a grande sorpresa Anthony Hopkins che si porta a casa un altro Oscar 29 anni dopo il Silenzio degli Innocenti. Per quanto riguarda l’animazione, svetta Soul della Pixar che trionfa anche nella categoria Miglior Colonna Sonora Originale. Grande delusione per l’Italia che resta a bocca asciutta sia con Laura Pausini, candidata con la canzone Io sì (seen), che con Pinocchio di Matteo Garrone candidato nelle categorie Migliori Costumi e Miglior Trucco.

Di seguito tutti i vincitori di questa 93° edizione dei Premi Oscar:


Miglior film

  • The Father
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Miglior regia

  • Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
  • David Fincher, Mank
  • Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
  • Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Miglior attore protagonista

  • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Father
  • Gary Oldman, Mank
  • Steven Yeun, Minari

Migliore attrice protagonista

  • Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Miglior attrice non protagonista

  • Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
  • Olivia Colman, The Father
  • Amanda Seyfried, Mank
  • Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Miglior attore non protagonista

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
  • Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
  • Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Migliore sceneggiatura originale

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Minari
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Migliore sceneggiatura non originale

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • One Night in Miami
  • The White Tiger

Migliore fotografia

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Nomadland
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Miglior montaggio

  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Migliore scenografia

  • The Father
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Tenet

Migliori costumi

  • Emma
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Mulan
  • Pinocchio

Migliore colonna sonora originale

  • Da 5 Bloods
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • News of the World
  • Soul

Migliore canzone originale

  • Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest
  • Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead
  • Speak Now, One Night in Miami…

Miglior suono

  • Greyhound
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Soul
  • Sound of Metal

Migliori effetti speciali

  • Love and Monsters
  • The Midnight Sky
  • Mulan
  • The One and Only Ivan
  • Tenet

Miglior film d’animazione

  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

Miglior film in lingua straniera

  • Another Round
  • Better Days
  • Collective
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin
  • Quo Vadis, Aida?

Miglior documentario

  • Collective
  • Crip Camp
  • The Mole Agent
  • My Octopus Teacher
  • Time

Miglior trucco

  • Emma
  • Hillbilly Elegy
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Pinocchio

Miglior cortometraggio animato

  • Burrow
  • Genius Loci
  • If Anything Happens I Love You
  • Opera
  • Yes-People

Miglior cortometraggio

  • Feeling Through
  • The Letter Room
  • The Present
  • Two Distant Strangers
  • White Eye

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

  • Colette
  • A Concerto Is a Conversation
  • Do Not Split
  • Hunger Ward
  • A Love Song for Latasha

 

Close