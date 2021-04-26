Oscar 2021 – Tutti i vincitori

Nonostante la situazione di emergenza legata al Covid, anche quest’anno si è tenuta l’attesissima consegna dei Premi Oscar. Un’edizione storica poiché, a causa delle restrizioni, non si è tenuta solo presso il celebre Dolby Theatre ma anche all’Union Station di Los Angeles. Sicuramente un grande segnale di speranza che l’Academy ha voluto dare ad un settore che, come tanti altri, ha accusato fortemente la crisi legata al Covid19. Ma veniamo ai premi e ai protagonisti della serata. A portarsi a casa la statuetta più prestigiosa è stato il film Nomadland che vede premiata anche la stessa regista Chloé Zhao. Tra gli attori a trionfare sono l’attrice Frances McDormand, protagonista di Nomadland, e a grande sorpresa Anthony Hopkins che si porta a casa un altro Oscar 29 anni dopo il Silenzio degli Innocenti. Per quanto riguarda l’animazione, svetta Soul della Pixar che trionfa anche nella categoria Miglior Colonna Sonora Originale. Grande delusione per l’Italia che resta a bocca asciutta sia con Laura Pausini, candidata con la canzone Io sì (seen), che con Pinocchio di Matteo Garrone candidato nelle categorie Migliori Costumi e Miglior Trucco.

Di seguito tutti i vincitori di questa 93° edizione dei Premi Oscar:

Alessio Nicolosi